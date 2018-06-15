Man accused of 2014 killing of ODU student pleads guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter

NORFOLK, Va. – A man accused of killing an Old Dominion University student pleaded guilty Friday morning.

David William Grimm pleaded guilty to one count of Involuntary Manslaughter.

He was also sentenced for the conviction to two years in prison with all but 30 days suspended.

The defendant has already served some of that time prior to receiving a bond in the case so he will serve the remaining time on weekends beginning in July.

Grimm was charged after the 2014 death of a 20-year-old ODU student Paul Johnson.

The co-defendant to Grimm, Christopher Chase Johnson is charged with one count of Assault & Battery. He has a Bench Trial scheduled for July.

