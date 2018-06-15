“Late Night Munchie Market” comes to O’Connor Brewing

NORFOLK, Va. – SHAKE NFK and Nomarama are “shaking things up” this Saturday by putting a twist on the late-night snack.

They’re hosting the Late Night Munchie Market, a collaboration between local restaurants, bands and brewers, at O’Connor Brewing from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Pop-up food vendors at the brewery will include “Cutthroat Kitchen” winner Jacoby Ponder of the Norfolk Kitchen Lab, boba tea vendor Jelly Ball and Brazilian cusine-based Bacana.

Attendees must be at least 18 with a valid photo ID. Tickets are available for preorder now: general admission costs $7 plus fees, and the combo ticket, which includes two food tickets and one drink ticket, costs $15 plus fees.

Food tickets can be used on any featured menu item offered by pop-ups, and drink tickets are good for either a beer or a non-alcoholic beverage.