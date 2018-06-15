Isle Of Wight Co. health officials warn residents of possible rabid raccoon after cat, dog attacked

ISLE OF WIGHT, Co., – A resident reported to the Health Department that a raccoon was acting strange and aggressive in the Windmere View area of the Carrisbrooke subdivision in Carrollton.

The raccoon attacked and killed a cat, according to the Health Department.

Later, there was a report that a raccoon in the same area attacked a small dog.

VDH officials said the raccoon is still at large and traps have been set by Animal Control.

Officials don’t know for certain but said the animal’s behavior is consistent with symptoms of rabies.

If the raccoon does have rabies, it will become sicker and die within a few days but health officials said in the meantime, be aware of the incident. You may wish to keep your outside pets in an enclosure or inside for four to five days.

If any of your pets show signs they have been in a fight the health department wants you to contact them.

Exposure of humans to rabies occurs when the saliva of an infected animal enters the body through an open wound or mucous membrane, such as with an animal bite. An animal exposure can be a serious medical event, for which prompt evaluation and complete treatment is critical. Rabies is highly preventable if vaccine is given early and as recommended. Unfortunately, without preventive treatment, by the time someone develops symptoms of rabies, there is no cure and the disease is fatal in almost 100% of cases. The disease is also fatal in infected domestic dogs and cats that are not vaccinated.

If you have questions or concerns contact Isle of Wight Animal Control at (757) 365-6318 or the Isle of Wight Health Department at (757) 279-3078.