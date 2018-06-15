HARRY POTTER: A HISTORY OF MAGIC, Friday 6/22 at 8pm on WGNT 27

90-MINUTE SPECIAL (8:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

MORE THAN MERE MAKE BELIEVE – Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter book along with the British Library as they host an exhibition of the real-life magical history behind J.K. Rowling’s beloved classics. Go behind the scenes of this mesmerizing show with exclusive access to a priceless collection of artifacts and other items on display as J.K. Rowling opens her private archive to reveal drawings and drafts that have been hidden away for years. Her magical writing is brought to life with readings from actors from the “Harry Potter” films (David Thewlis, Evanna Lynch, Warwick Davies, Miriam Margoyles and Mark Williams) while illustrator Jim Kay illuminates Rowling’s imaginary world. The special is narrated by Imelda Staunton (“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1”) and directed by Alex Harding and Jude Ho. Original airdate 4/11/2018.