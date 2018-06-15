× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Nice today, heating up this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A nice end to the work week… Highs will reach the low to mid 80s today, near normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies today with light winds. It will feel more spring-like today with lower humidity. The dew point will continue to drop into the 50s today. Expect mainly clear skies tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

Father’s Day weekend is looking nice! Highs will return to the mid 80s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. We will warm into the upper 80s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible this weekend but most areas will stay dry. Humidity will be on the rise, so it will feel more like the mid 90s Sunday afternoon.

More heat and humidity will move in early next week. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s with dew points in the low to mid 70s. That will likely push afternoon heat index values into the triple digits on Monday and Tuesday. Rain and storm chances will increase by midweek.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE/NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 15th

1991 F1 Tornado; Chesterfield Co

2002 F0 Tornado: Henrico Co

Tropical Update

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.