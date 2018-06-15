× First Warning Forecast: A big warmup on the way

It’s been a pretty comfortable day today with highs in the 80s and comfortable dewpoints. That is going to change though going into the weekend. Temperatures will cool into the upper 50s to mid 60s overnight under clear to partly cloudy skies.

High pressure will keep us dry through Saturday, but we’re going to be cranking up the heat. Winds will be out of the southwest which will bring in more heat and humidity. Highs will warm to the mid 80s, with the humidity rising a bit during the day.

Even warmer for Father’s Day. Highs will soar to the upper 80s, but will feel more like the low and mid 90s thanks to the humidity. We are keeping a slight chance for an afternoon storm for Father’s Day. Keeping it at a slight 20 percent chance. Most communities will stay rain and storm-free.

The heat will continue to turn up for the work week. Temperatures will top out in the low and mid 90s, but it will actually feel like the triple digits! Both Monday and Tuesday will have partly cloudy skies with just a slight 15-20 percent chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Again, many communities will remain dry and hot.

Rain and storm chances increase by midweek as a cold front approaches. Highs in the mid and upper 80s Wednesday with a chance for showers and storms.

Cooler Thursday with highs in the low 80s. We’ll continue with the chance for some scattered showers and storms. Dry and seasonable to end the work week with highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE/NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days.

