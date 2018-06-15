Eight children, one adult displaced after apartment fire in Suffolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - Nine people, including eight children, are looking for a new place to call home.

Flames ripped through their Suffolk apartment overnight Friday.

Someone called firefighters to Hoffler Apartments in the 2200 block of East Washington Street at 1:06 a.m. Friday morning.

City officials told us crews found heavy smoke coming from a second floor unit toward the end of the building.

Luckily, they were able to contain the flames to a second story bedroom and knock it down quickly.

The nine people are being helped by the American Red Cross.

The family had a working smoke detector and were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived on scene.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating what caused this fire.