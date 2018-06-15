HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Coop (eagle97.com/thecoopshow) has the scoop on Martina McBride being sued by "interns", T-Swift's cameo as "The Other Woman" in Sugarland's video , and Luke Comb's show cancellations.
Coop Has The Scoop Live From The Eagle 97.3 FM on Coast Live
-
Coop Has The Scoop Live From “The Eagle” 97.3 FM on Coast Live
-
Coop has the country music scoop live from 97.3 The Eagle on Coast Live
-
Coop has the country music scoop live from The Eagle studio on Coast Live
-
Coop Has The Scoop Live From “The Eagle” 97.3 FM
-
Coop has the country music scoop live from The Eagle studio on Coast Live
-
-
Video shows woman lower herself into storm drain to save ducklings
-
Coop talks ACM Awards live from The Eagle studio on Coast Live
-
John McEnroe is paid 10 times what Martina Navratilova gets for doing Wimbledon broadcasts
-
5 children found living with chickens, pig inside tick-infested home
-
Pentatonix on a new album and tour coming to town this Summer on Coast Live
-
-
Woman accused of kicking, dragging puppy in Newport News apartment elevator
-
Woman gets head stuck in truck tailpipe at music festival
-
Music news from DJ Bee at 92.1 The Beat on Coast Live