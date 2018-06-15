BLACK LIGHTNING, Thursday 6/21 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“And the Devil Brought the Plague:  The Book of Green Light” – (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

 

PAYBACK IS A BITCH – An unexpected phone call unearths the long-buried need for Jefferson (Cress Williams) to investigate the murder of his father.  Meanwhile, Annisa (Nafessa Williams) wrestles with the fact that her actions have dire consequences.  Lastly, Jennifer (China Anne McClain) learns the importance of controlling her temper – in all situations.  Christine Adams, James Remar, Damon Gupton and Marvin Jones III also star.  The episode was written by Adam Giaudrone and directed by Rose Troche (#105).  Original airdate 2/13/2018.