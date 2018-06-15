Norfolk mom charged with neglect after child found wandering by road, infants found home alone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - A mother has been charged with child neglect after a child was reported wandering by a road Friday morning.

Around 4:45 a.m. police were flagged down by a concerned citizen. The person told police they found a 10-year-old boy wandering in the roadway in the 2300 block of Tidewater Drive.

Police took custody of the child and investigated where the child came from.

Medics checked the child for injuries and said the 10-year-old was uninjured.

During the course of the investigation, officers found out the child lived in the 800 block of Washington Ave.

When police arrived at the home they found a 13-year-old girl and two infants inside with no parental supervision.

The children's mother, 34-year-old Joy Hairston,was charged with four counts of child neglect.