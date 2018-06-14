Woman dies in hospital after assault in Norfolk, man charged with murder

NORFOLK, Va. – Police charged a man with murder after a woman died at the hospital early Thursday morning.

On Wednesday around 3:15 a.m., police responded to the 5400 block of Cape Henry Avenue for an assault in progress.

When officers got there they found 36-year-old Melissa Yuhas unresponsive outside the residence.

Police said medics took Yuhas to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where she died Thursday morning.

Detectives arrested and charged 34-year-old Robert Anthony Colon with Second Degree Murder.

Colon is being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.