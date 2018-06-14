WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? back to back episodes, Monday 6/19 starting at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 3:56 pm, June 14, 2018, by , Updated at 03:55PM, June 14, 2018

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — “Jonathan Mangum 3 — Image Number: WL606_ JonathanMangum3 _0003.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Wayne Brady, Jonathan Mangum, Colin Mochrie and Ryan Stiles — Photo: Patrick Wymore/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

“Jonathan Magnum 3” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

COMEDY ON TAP Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members, along with guest comedian Jonathan Mangum, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#606).     Original airdate 6/18/2018.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — “Wanya Morris — Image WL511_ Wanya Morris_0006.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Wanya Morris, Ryan Stiles and Colin Mochrie — Photo: Patrick Wymore

“Wanya Morris”— (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

IT’S SMOOTH COMEDY — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY WANYA MORRIS (“BOYZ II MEN”) Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jonathan Mangum, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (#511).     Original airdate 9/7/2017.