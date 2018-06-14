Virginia Beach residents can now get same-day delivery service from Amazon

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – If you’re a Virginia Beach resident with Amazon Prime, you’re going to love this.

Amazon has started its Prime FREE Same-Day Delivery service in the city. Members will now be able to place an order in the morning and receive all same-day orders over $35 that same day, seven days a week – yes, even Sunday – for free!

Orders that are placed in the morning will arrive that same day, while those placed in the afternoon or evening will arrive the next day.

The company says a mini movie projector and a sleeping bag were among the first deliveries to the area using the service.

Prime members can choose from a variety of more than one million items that are eligible for same-day delivery. The service is available only in a select number of cities.

Click here to find eligible zip codes and start shopping!