Tropical Smoothie Cafe “flips out” for a good cause

National Flip-Flop Day is June 15, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe is "flipping out" for the occasion - by offering free smoothies for a good cause.

According to this tweet by the chain, customers who come wearing flip-flops from 2-7 p.m. will receive a free 16-ounce Sunshine smoothie.

No purchase is necessary, but customers are encouraged to give back. The smoothie chain will be accepting donations to Camp Sunshine, a Maine-based retreat for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

Donors can customize a paper sun, which will be displayed in the cafe, to show their support. They can also buy a $5 key fob to receive a 5 percent discount on all Tropical Smoothie purchases for the rest of the year.

Tropical Smoothie hopes to reach $1 million in donations to the camp this year.