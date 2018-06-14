THE ORIGINALS new episode, Wednesday 6/20 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“We Have Not Long to Love” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

TAKING THE POWER BACK — As Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood), Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) and Josh (Steven Krueger) work to clean up the city, an uprising of purist vampires leads the supernatural factions into a deadly showdown.  Hope’s (Danielle Rose Russell) attempt to bring her family back together leaves her struggling with the consequences.  Finally, Freya (Riley Voelkel) makes a life-changing decision.  Joseph Morgan and Daniel Gillies also star.  Bethany Rooney directed the episode written by K.C. Perry & Michelle Paradise (#509). Original airdate 6/20/2018.

 