Sightings of dangerous Giant Hogweed plant reported in Virginia

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. – If you have, or have not heard of the Giant Hogweed plant you need to read this!

The plant is listed on the Virginia Invasive Species list and it said “Giant hogweed poses a serious human health hazard because it exudes a clear watery sap containing photosensitizing agents. Skin contact with the sap, combined with exposure to sunlight, can cause severe burns and blistering.”

The plant is on the invasive species list because it falls under parts of this description:

known to have significant economic impacts on agricultural ecosystems, public infrastructure or natural resources, including impact on recreational activities, or

widely recognized by biologists and resource managers to degrade natural ecosystems, or negatively affect native species, or have, or can have, deleterious effects on human health.

Isle of Wight County posted on their Facebook page and said there have been reports of the Giant Hogweed plant in Virginia and to be on the lookout.

There have been VDOT reports of the plant in Middlesex County and Staunton, the county said.

Recognizing what the plant looks like is important so if you see it you can stay away and report the sighting here.

Isle of Wight Co., said the plant could be very invasive to habitats like ours and said it could find its way to Tidewater/coastal areas.