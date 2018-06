PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left two people, including a Portsmouth Police officer, injured in the 2300 block of Greenwood Drive Thursday afternoon.

The call came in at 3:33 p.m. The crash involved a police car and a truck.

Authorities say both drivers sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation remains ongoing.

