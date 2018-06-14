Porta potties take flight on windy Colorado day

COMMERCE CITY, Co. – This unfortunate situation is going viral on social media.

The wind at a park was so strong it sent porta potties flying into the air!

In Gabriel Flores’ Facebook video you can see the winds start to pick up dust, then the porta potties hit a van and one flies straight up into the air.

Thankfully, no one was using either of those porta potties when they went airborne.

Towards the end of the video, you even see a woman trying to avoid the flying toilets as another takes off from the ground.