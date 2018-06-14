Newport News Police investigating armed robbery of gas station

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Raceway in the 300 block of Oyster Point Road Thursday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:39 p.m.

Police were advised that two black men wearing masks took an undisclosed amount of money from the store and fled the scene on foot. They were both armed.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

A News 3 viewer said the robbery happened near Denbigh Baptist Christian School and complained that police did not communicate with the school to let them know of the incident. The viewer said a teacher saw police in the area and placed the school on lockdown.

We reached out to the Newport News Police Department, which offered the following statement:

The Newport News Police Department does our best to notify schools when incidents like this occur. We also usually have School Resource Officers who are equipped with radios to assist in notifying school staff when lockdowns are needed. In this case, Denbigh Baptist Christian School is a private school and unfortunately didn’t have one. This incident was a rapidly involving situation. Our main focus however is the safety to our citizens. I do commend the vigilant teacher who placed the school on lockdown. There were several officers at and around the area. To answer your question, we do the best we can in notifying all schools that may be affected by serious incidents whether or not if they have an SRO.

The investigation remains ongoing.

