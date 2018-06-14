Kroger to hold job fair for new Hampton store Saturday

HAMPTON, Va. – Calling all job seekers!

Kroger Mid-Atlantic will host a hiring event on Saturday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for its newest store at 2190 Coliseum Drive in Hampton.

More than 50 positions are available in all areas of the store. Positions will primarily fill part-time hourly roles, but full-time positions may be available for qualified candidates with experience.

Former Farm Fresh employees who are still looking for jobs are encouraged to attend. The division says 358 former Farm Fresh employees have joined the Kroger team.

The job fair will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn in Hampton Coliseum Central at 1999 Power Plant Parkway.

Job hunters should bring their resumes to the interviews, which will be conducted on-site.

Interested applicants are asked to apply online at jobs.kroger.com.