VIRGINIA BEACH, Va- Reading helps children maintain crucial skills so they don't slip into the so-called "summer slide," or loss of learning during the summer break from school.

Katie Cerqua from the Virginia Beach Public Library joins us to discuss how to keep your child engaged and interested in reading over the summer and shows off some fun new technologies and programs and technologies they will love.

