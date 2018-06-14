Free summer meals offered at designated Virginia Beach schools

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – As part of its push to support food-insecure families in the city, the Virginia Department of Education will be offering free breakfast and lunch to all children ages 18 and younger at designated Virginia Beach public schools.

The Summer Food Service Program provides meals and snacks to children during the summer months when school is not in session. Across the United States, more than 13 million children live in food-insecure homes, and many rely on school lunches for a steady source of meals.

Children do not have to be enrolled in Virginia Beach schools, nor do they or their parents have to show proof of income or identification, to take part in the program. To receive a meal, children only need to show up at any open summer meal site during designated hours.

The full schedule for this year’s Summer Food Service Program can be found at Virginia Beach City Public Schools’ website. All locations will be closed on July 4, and Bayside and Green Run high schools will be closed July 19.

Related: Beach Bags food drive brings in more than 12k pounds of food