Foodbank partners with local agencies to help Ocean View with fresh food

NORFOLK, Va. – The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia is partnering with local agencies to help those who are affected by the closure of Farm Fresh in Ocean View.

Since the closure, the Ocean View area is a “food desert” – what the U.S. Department of Agriculture defines as a low-income area with a grocery store more than a mile away. Harris Teeter purchased the store but a company spokeswoman said she had no information to share as to when the store will be open.

The Foodbank will be giving fresh foods to the local agencies to help distribute in the area. Their goal is to help those who relied on walking or biking to the former Farm Fresh.

“We have a number of our partners. They are in essence serving as produce hubs for us to help us get fresh produce out to individuals who have limited access to a grocery store,” said Nicole Todd with the Foodbank.

