First Warning Forecast: A Cool Break

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Starting to feel nicer outside this afternoon compared to the morning. We are tracking a cold front moving through which is not only dropping our temperatures but dropping the dew points so we don’t feel quite as humid. Cloud cover is also starting to break up which will leave us mostly sunny by the early evening. We are tracking a 20-30% chance of a few pop up showers/storms mainly for parts of northeastern North Carolina. Not expecting any of it to go severe. All of the rain will move out by overnight with a clear sky.

Friday will be the nicest day of the week. We will see mostly sunny skies with light north to east winds. Highs will only reach the low 80s. It will feel very spring-like with dew points in the low 60s to 50s. Rain will stick to 0% for the entire day.

Father’s Day weekend looks nice too, but warmer. Highs will return to the mid 80s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. We will warm into the upper 80s on Sunday with a few more clouds building in. An isolated shower is possible on Sunday but most areas will just see the extra clouds. Humidity will also be on the rise, so it will feel more like the mid 90s Sunday afternoon.

More heat and humidity will move in early next week. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s with the heat index near triple digits Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Rain chances will also slowly rise to a 40% chance by Wednesday.

Today: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW/N 5-15

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 14th

1951 Tornado: Downtown Richmond

1996 Severe Thunderstorm Wind Damage: Hertford Co, Northampton Co

Tropical Update

A surface trough over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the Yucatan Peninsula is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This activity is likely to move WNW across the Yucatan Peninsula and over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico today and Friday. Environmental conditions are becoming less conducive for the development.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

