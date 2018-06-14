× First Warning Forecast: A comfortable day to end the work week

The humidity will continue to drop overnight. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy with lows in the mid and upper 60s.

Friday will be the most comfortable day over the next 7 days. The humidity will be much lower. Highs in the low 80s, with really no rain chances.

The weekend is looking great! Clear to partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the low and mid 80s. It will be another dry day.

Father’s Day is looking mostly dry and hot. We are keeping a slight 20 percent chance for an afternoon shower. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 80s, but will feel like the low and mid 90s.

Even hotter to start the work week. Highs will soar to the low 90s, but will actually feel like the triple digits! Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a shower. Another hot one on tap for Tuesday. Highs will once again warm to the low 90s. We are adding a chance of an afternoon shower or storm.

Temperatures will trend about 10 degrees cooler for both Wednesday and Thursday. Expect highs in the low and mid 80s with a chance of showers and storms.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lows in the low and mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen:Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

A broad area of disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity continues over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and the Yucatan Peninsula. This activity is expected to persist over this region through Friday, and then will move slowly northwestward during the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

