Chesapeake Regional Healthcare to host nurse recruitment event at the Virginia Zoo

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Regional Healthcare (CRH) is looking to recruit qualified nurses – and they’re willing to “take a walk on the wild side” to meet with them.

The hospital will hold a nurse recruitment event at the Virginia Zoo Saturday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nurses with a minimum of two years’ experience looking to join CRH’s operating room, labor and delivery, medical-surgical or critical care units are encouraged to attend.

Recruiters will be stationed at the World of Reptiles, and CRH will cover admission costs for applicants and up to two additional guests.

To register, click here or text “CRHJobs” to 97211.