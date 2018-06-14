Big step taken as Hampton votes to sell Downtown properties for redevelopment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Downtown Hampton may be changing after a vote that happened Wednesday night.

City Council voted 7-0 to sell some Downtown properties for redevelopment.

The proposal for the development of Downtown on several publicly-owned properties is not new. The city said the plan has been in the works with the proposed developers since 2016.

One of the goals of redevelopment is to attract more millennials.

The companies that are in talks with Hampton about this project are WVS Cos. and Saunders + Crouse Architects. Their proposal includes retail shops, office space, apartments or condos with rooftop decks, for-sale townhouses and a casual seafood restaurantm, according to the city.

“The Economic Development Department and Housing Authority staffs have been diligently working with the WVS and Saunders+Crouse team to complete the master development agreement,” said Steven Lynch, interim director of Economic Development. “This future development in downtown will be transformative. The new residential components will generate the critical mass of residences in downtown that are needed to sustain the existing business while bolstering our ability to attract new businesses.”

The land would be sold for between $3.3 and $5 million and the city said the developer would pay for all infrastructure improvements, with the exception of a city contribution of $600,000 toward parking.