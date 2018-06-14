100 people earn U.S. citizenship on Flag Day in Williamsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - 100 candidates for Naturalization got to celebrate their new U.S. citizenship on Flag Day!

U.S. District Judge Henry Coke Morgan, Jr. of the Eastern District of Virginia administered the oath of allegiance to about 100 candidates Thursday.

The group represented 41 countries of origin all together!

Colonial Williamsburg actor-interpreter Mary Carter offered welcome remarks and Colonial Williamsburg Executive Director, Senior Vice President of Core Operations Group Ghislain d’Humieres delivered a keynote address.

Congratulations!