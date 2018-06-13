Mom charged after fight outside Newport News daycare center escalates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A mother has been charged by police after she reportedly rammed her car into the vehicle of another mother while both women had children in the car.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Newport News Police went to the parking lot of Warwick Kids' Academy for a 911 call.

A 33-year-old Newport News woman said she was supposed to meet another parent in the parking lot to discuss an incident involving their children who attend the same daycare.

According to the police report, the victim said she met with 29-year-old Marya Pearson, who attempted to enter the rear passenger side of her vehicle. It was locked, so the victim said Pearson ripped off her rear windshield wiper and started using it to scratch the victim's vehicle.

The victim told police she tried to back up slowly and leave, but Pearson put herself behind the vehicle.

At some point, police report Pearson got back into her vehicle and rammed the victim’s SUV with her car.

A 6-year-old girl, the victim's daughter, was inside the SUV at the time. Police report Pearson had her daughter inside the vehicle she was driving as well.

Though nobody was hurt, Pearson was arrested and charged with two counts of Malicious Wounding, Child Abuse/Neglect, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and Intentional Damage.

The daycare owner told News 3 the day after the incident that she called police because the situation escalated and got out of hand. She said the daycare center has a good reputation and they do not have incidents like this.

Pearson was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday but that hearing was continued to June 27.