Video: Man ejected from speeding SUV after slamming into Florida toll plaza, survives

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A terrifying surveillance video released by the Florida Highway Patrol this week shows an SUV speeding into a toll plaza in St. Cloud, sending one of the passengers flying through the air and into a toll booth, KMOV reports.

Miraculously, he and the other four people in the vehicle survived the crash. The accident occurred around 7:15 a.m. June 3, and police believe the 23-year-old driver was asleep or tired at the time, Fox 13 reports.

"Getting behind the wheel while fatigued can have dangerous, and sometimes deadly, consequences," tweeted the Florida Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles along with the video. "If you’re having difficulty focusing, frequent blinking or heavy eyelids, pull over in a safe place to rest before continuing to drive."