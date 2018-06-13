Take this quiz to find the perfect summer concert in Hampton Roads

If you’re a music fan and looking for a simpler way to find great concerts in the Hampton Roads area this summer, SeatGeek may have a solution for you.

SeatGeek is one of the web’s largest event ticket marketplaces where you can find tickets and seats for a plethora of events. The search engine is offering a five-question quiz for Hampton Roads residents to take that will help quickly find the concert for you.

After providing your favorite genres, availability and budget, you will receive a list of five can’t-miss events.

Click here to take the quiz.

By Vivian Alana Caesar