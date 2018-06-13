Swimming advisory issued for Eastern Shore beach

CAPE CHARLES, Va. – A swimming advisory has been issued for the Town of Cape Charles Beach.

The advisory was issued Wednesday after samples taken showed bacteria results exceeded safe levels.

Recreational waters are checked during the summer months for high levels of bacteria.

Indicator organisms like enterococci are monitored and when they are too high, a sign is posted at the beach.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the amount of fecal contamination of recreation water. They do not cause illness but research shows when enterococci are present, other disease-causing organisms may be as well.