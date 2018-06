Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has denied CBS News’ report that she is planning to leave the White House soon.

Sanders reportedly told friends that she plans to leave the Trump administration at the end of the year, however she denied the reports on Twitter:

Does @CBSNews know something I don’t about my plans and my future? I was at my daughter’s year-end Kindergarten event and they ran a story about my “plans to leave the WH” without even talking to me. I love my job and am honored to work for @POTUS — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 14, 2018

CBS also reported that deputy press secretary Raj Shah will resign but has not set an exact date for his departure.

Former communications director Hope Hicks resigned from her position in late February.

