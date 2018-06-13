Music news from DJ Bee at 92.1 The Beat on Coast Live

Posted 2:28 pm, June 13, 2018, by , Updated at 02:36PM, June 13, 2018

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Dr. Dre and  Jimmy Lovine's $100 million lawsuit, The Game's intern search, the kickoff of the On the Run Tour and the Hampton Jazz Festival are all on tap as we talk to DJ Bee from 92.1 The Beat.