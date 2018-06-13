First Warning Traffic – Wednesday bridge openings and road work
FOG ADVISORY:
High Rise Bridge under a fog advisory this morning. Possible delays expected due to that low visibility.
–
BRIDGE OPENINGS:
Gilmerton Bridge 6:50 AM
James River Bridge 9:00 AM
–
–
HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND DETOURS June 10-16
View project page for complete lane closure info, including single-lane closures in Segments II & III.
Segment II
- Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on June 10-14, as follows:
- I-64 east and west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 east and west to Lee Hall/Jefferson Avenue (exit 247), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramps to I-64 east and west, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Yorktown Road (Route 238) on-ramp to I-64 east, as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.
- Starting the morning of June 12, motorists are advised to stay alert to a new traffic pattern on the Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramp to I-64 west, as traffic is shifted right to a new outside lane.
Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel
· Single-lane closure east June 14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
· Single-lane closure west from Willoughby Bay Bridge to the HRBT, June 14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64 Express Lanes
- Full closure June 16, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel
· Full ramp closure Terminal Ave. to I-664;
o South closed June 10 and 13-17, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o North closed June 13-17, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
**Ramps will not be closed simultaneously.
· Single-lane closures I-664 south from 26th St. through the MMMBT;
o June 13, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o June 15, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
o June 16, 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
· Single-lane closures I-664 north from the MMMBT to 26th St.;
o June 13, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
o June 15, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
o June 16, 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
I-264
· I-264 east ramp (Exit 21B) to First Colonial Rd. closed June 10-17 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements
- Newtown Rd. north closed at Greenwich Rd. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning June 10, and 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. June 11-16. Detours will be in place.
- Curlew Drive is closed near the I-64 overpass during June. A detour is in place.
Other:
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: The entrance to the I-64 west on-ramp from northbound Military Hwy is expected to remain closed until June 15. Traffic is being detoured to the on-ramp using the Robin Hood Rd entrance. Eastbound and westbound traffic on Robin Hood Road will be detoured around the Military Hwy intersection from 7 p.m. Friday, June 15, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 18. View the project page for more details.
Elizabeth River Tunnels (Downtown/Midtown tunnels): Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for maintenance schedules on the Downtown (I-264) and Midtown (U.S. 58) tunnels.