× First Warning Forecast: More Heat, Less Rain

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

The heat is on for this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s with a few spots possibly breaking into the 90s which is well above our normal high of 83. With more humidity mixing in our heat index value will be 90+ at times. We will be in and out of cloud cover with some periods of a mostly sunny sky. Rain chances are low but we do have a 20% chance of a pop up storm but not expecting anything severe. We are a little breezy with wind coming from the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Thursday morning we will start off the day with a good bit of cloud cover but we will be dry. We will improve throughout the day with clouds clearing out for the most part by the afternoon. We are still tracking a slight chance of a few scattered showers but only at 10% so most of us will stay dry throughout the day. We won’t be quite as hot as Wednesday but highs will still be in the mid 80s. Wind will be from the northwest at 5-10 mph.



Friday may be the nicest day of the week. We will see mostly sunny skies with light north to northeast winds. Highs will only reach the low 80s. It will feel very spring-like with lower humidity.

Father’s Day weekend looks nice too, but warmer. Highs will return to the mid 80s on Saturday with mostly sunny skies.Rain chances will stay fairly low at only 10%. We will warm into the upper 80s and possibly the 90s on Sunday with a few more clouds building in. Humidity will also be on the rise, so it will feel more like the 90s Sunday afternoon. Rain chances will stick to 20%.

Monday-Wednesday we will see highs in the 90s with a slight chance of rain everyday.

Today: AM Fog, Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 13th

1951 F2 Tornado: Richmond Co

1962 F1 Tornado: Worcester Co

1998 Severe Thunderstorms: Central Virginia, Southeast Virginia (Hail .75-3.00″)

Tropical Update

We are watching disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the western Caribbean Sea. This activity is forecast to move west to northwest over Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula during the next couple of days with no significant development. Environmental conditions could become slightly more conducive for some development if the system moves into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

