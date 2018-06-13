Dairy Queen celebrates ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ release with new blizzard

Even a Tyrannosaurus Rex won’t be able to resist this.

Dairy Queen is celebrating the release of the latest installment of the “Jurassic Park” franchise with a new sweet treat.

The restaurant introduced the Jurassic Chomp Blizzard ahead of the much-anticipated summer blockbuster “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

The featured June Blizzard of the Month includes the chain’s largest mix-in candy ever with colossal choco-dipped peanut butter bites and fudge topping blended with Dairy Queen’s signature creamy vanilla soft serve inside a specially-designed “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” branded cup.

Dairy Queen previously partnered with Universal Pictures to create a special Blizzard for 2015’s “Jurassic World.”

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, is in theaters on June 22.