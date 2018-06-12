Teen driver charged in motorcyclists’ death after Camden County crash

CAMDEN CO., N.C. – Two people died Sunday after a 17-year-old driver hit their motorcycle on U.S. 17 and Morgan’s Corner Road in Camden County.

The call came in shortly before 9 p.m.

Two people riding a motorcycle, 59-year-old Charles Bryan and 42-year-old Melissa Brooks, were traveling southbound on U.S. 17 when the driver of a white Pontiac Grand Am, 17-year-old Brye Baker, made a left turn from Morgan’s Corner Road and hit the motorcycle.

Bryan and Brooks were both ejected from the motorcycle and landed on the ground. They were taken to Albemarle Hospital, where they died shortly after arrival.

Baker was also taken to Albemarle Hospital with unknown injuries. He was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield right of way.

Neither speed nor alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash.

