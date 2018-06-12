Shots fired caught on camera in Virginia Beach neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police said around 1 a.m. Sunday morning gun shots were fired on Lavender Lane.

When they arrived on scene, police say there were no suspects or victims.

Donna Walker says she actually woke up to police knocking on her door notifying her that her back windshield window was completely shot out.

Neighbors say they came together to collectively look through surveillance footage caught on their house cameras to piece together what happened.

"There was a video and reports stating there was a red car that turned around the corner, turned their lights out and came down at fast speed. You can see the gun out of the window," Walker says.

Neighbors say although this area is usually quite lately the street has been getting a lot of motion because of the traffic cutting through.

Some neighbors believe Sunday morning's gunfire was a result of the unwanted traffic.

Police say no injuries were reported. If you know anything at all about this you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-UP.