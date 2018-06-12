Redskins honor 1987 replacement players with Super Bowl rings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (Redskins Public Relations) – The Washington Redskins honored replacement players from the team’s 1987 squad with Super Bowl rings in a ceremony at Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park on Tuesday. Charley Casserly, who served as the Redskins’ Assistant General Manager in 1987 and helped build the replacement squad, hosted the event and welcomed more than 25 players in attendance. The event culminated with the surprise appearance of 1987 Super Bowl champions Doug Williams, Gary Clark and Dexter Manley, who joined the replacement players for a group photo.

The contributions of the replacement players were previously highlighted in the documentary Year of the Scab, produced by Ten100 in association with Leftfield Pictures (an ITV America company). The film, directed by John Dorsey, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in the spring of 2017 and aired as part of ESPN’s “30 for 30” series in September.

To properly honor the players for their role in the team’s 1987 championship season, the Redskins worked closely with the documentary’s director, Dorsey, and a number of key partners. Baron Rings, represented by President Peter Kanis, furnished the rings, while diamonds were provided by Uptown Diamond, represented by Principal Rick Antona.

“The 3-0 record of the Redskins replacement players was part of the remarkable success of the 1987 Washington Redskins,” Owner Dan Snyder said in a statement in March announcing the ceremony. “Their contributions are part of Redskins history and represent an integral reason why a Lombardi Trophy from the 1987 campaign resides in our facility today. Thanks in part to the generosity of our partners on this project, we are happy to honor these players for their role in that World Championship.”

The Virginia General Assembly also officially commended the replacement members of the 1987 team in March with House Joint Resolution No. 151, expressing “the General Assembly’s admiration for their determination, hard work, and incredible achievements.” Quarterback Tony Robinson and defensive lineman Anthony Sagnella represented the replacement players during the passing of the resolution in Richmond.

In Washington’s first game with replacement players, the Redskins defeated the St. Louis Cardinals, 28-21, as wide receiver Anthony Allen finished the day with seven catches and a single-game franchise record 225 yards. The next week, the Redskins defeated the defending Super Bowl champion New York Giants, 38-12. Despite the strike ending four days later on Oct. 15, 1987, the Redskins’ replacement players played and defeated the Dallas Cowboys, 13-7, in a Monday Night Football matchup despite the return of multiple starters for Dallas.

The three victories earned by the replacement players helped propel the Redskins to an 11-4 regular season record and an NFC East title. The Redskins would go on to defeat the Denver Broncos, 42-10, in Super Bowl XXII to earn the team’s second Super Bowl title and fourth World Championship.

