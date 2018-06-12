Newport News man arrested for domestic assault

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Authorities arrested a Newport News man Monday for a domestic incident that happened in the 800 block of 19th Place in April.

On April 28, officers responded to the residence, where a 40-year-old woman told them that someone she knew physically assaulted her and wouldn’t let her leave during an argument.

37-year-old Totino Bernard Burrell was charged with one count of Abduction: By Force, Intimidation or Deception; one count of Malicious Wounding; one count of Assault: (Misdemeanor); one count of Tresspassing: After Being Forbidden to Do So and one count of Phone/Citizens Band: Use of Profane/Threatening Language.