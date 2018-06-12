Newport News man arrested after shots fired at woman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department arrested a man Monday for being an accomplice to a suspect who fired shots at a woman in the 2500 block of Warwick Boulevard.

On February 5, officers responded to a report of gunshots heard in the area. When they arrived at the scene, a woman told them that someone she knew started shooting at her.

Authorities say 21-year-old Stephen D. White was in the car with the man who fired the shots at the victim. He was charged with one count of Occupied Building: Maliciously Shoot/Throw and one count of Malicious Wounding.

The offender was arrested shortly in February shortly after the incident.