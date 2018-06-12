Man dies in single-vehicle crash in York County

YORK CO., Va. – A man died in a single-vehicle crash on Victory Boulevard Tuesday night.

State Police said the crash happened east of Route 17/George Washington Memorial Highway shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Authorities say a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Victory Boulevard at the intersection of Route 17 when the driver, 26-year-old Justin N. Clark of Newport News, lost control, crossed over the median into the westbound lanes and hit a tree.

First responders rescued Clark from the vehicle and took him to Riverside Regional Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say Clark was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and that alcohol was a contributing factor.

Download the News 3 app for updates.