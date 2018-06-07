Woman reports abduction after escaping from vehicle on I-264 in Portsmouth, suspect in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Virginia State Police said they are investigating an abduction.

The abduction caused a vehicle pursuit and crash in Portsmouth.

Around 2:30 a.m., Thursday morning, VSP got a call about a female pedestrian who said she had been abducted by gunpoint in her vehicle but was able to jump out of the moving vehicle to escape her abductor. She said she was on I-264 at Frederick Boulevard, in Portsmouth.

Troopers were able to get the description of a 1997 Lexus Sedan, with Virginia registration, and being driven by a black male driver.

A "BOLO" (Be On The Look Out) was sent out to the surrounding areas and the suspect vehicle was spotted shortly after by a Trooper.

The Trooper attempted to make a traffic stop when the driver ran a red light and fled the scene, initiating a vehicle pursuit, police said.

The pursuit ended when the driver drove down a dead end and wrecked the vehicle, in the area of Palmer and Columbus, and fled on foot.

After a brief search, the suspect, 28-year-old Terry Rahkeem Bly was taken into custody.

Bly was charged with two counts of Abduction and two counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony in Chesapeake and Felony Eluding, 3rd Offense DUI, Resisting Arrest, Driving Suspended and other traffic violations in the City of Portsmouth.

On October 15, he pleaded guilty to two counts of abduction by force or intimidation, two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony and one count of petit larceny. He will be back in court December 3, 2019.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video