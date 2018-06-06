York-Poquoson deputies investigating two robberies, arrest woman in connection with shots fired case

YORK CO., Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Department is investigating a string of incidents that happened in York County within the last few days.

On June 4 around 10:35 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a robbery at the Shell Gas Station in the 600 block of Hampton Highway. The suspects were describe as two black males, both weighing between 130-140 pounds and standing approximately 5’8″ to 5’10” tall.

Both suspects were wearing a black mask covering their faces, a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up and black pants. One of the suspects had a handgun. They both fled on foot after receiving a small amount of cash.

That same day shortly before 11:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to an overflow parking lot at the corner of Water Street and Reed Street in reference to an armed robbery. Authorities say two black males and two black females took a cell phone and a set of keys from a 22-year-old Hampton resident.

The keys were later found in the same area. There were no injuries reported in this incident.

On June 5 at approximately 12:48 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Big Gap Road and Skimino Road for a call of shots fired. After a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that two shots – one inside the residents and one outside – were fired. There were no injuries.

35-year-old Kassie Downs has been charged with Abuse/Neglect of Child, Unlawful Wounding and Shooting in an Occupied Building. The victim was Downs’ husband.

Downs is currently being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Anyone with information about any of these crimes is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-U[ (1-888-562-5887) or the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook Tip Line at (757) 890-4999.

Download the News 3 app for updates.