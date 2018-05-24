Piece of original Star Wars Death Star goes on sale Thursday night

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away the Death Star was the Empire’s ultimate weapon.

The moon-sized space station had the capability of destroying a whole planet in Star Wars.

Fans can rejoice because ebay claims to be selling a piece of the original prop. The ad says it is 41 years old and measures 23.75″ x 11.75″ x 1.8″ – 6.8″.

Claiming the prop is still in good condition and detailing what it looks like, the ad also says the Death Star piece comes with a customized display case.

The ebay auction for the item begins Thursday, May 24 at 9 p.m.

