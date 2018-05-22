Norfolk Police investigating shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the 300 block of Fort Worth Avenue Tuesday.

Officers responded to the scene at 2:30 p.m. and failed to find anyone injured. While they were at the scene, a man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at DePaul Medical Center.

The victim is currently being taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

