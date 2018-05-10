How NASA Langley researchers are taking climate tests to new heights on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - NASA Langley researchers are conducting science flights over the eastern half of the US to measure how weather systems carry greenhouse gases – carbon dioxide and methane – from one place to another. The Atmospheric Carbon and Transport-America or ACT America, is expected to improve the nation’s ability to predict and manage climate change through a better understanding of the movements. To learn more visit act-america.larc.nasa.gov.