HAMPTON ROADS, Va - NASA Langley researchers are conducting science flights over the eastern half of the US to measure how weather systems carry greenhouse gases – carbon dioxide and methane – from one place to another. The Atmospheric Carbon and Transport-America or ACT America, is expected to improve the nation’s ability to predict and manage climate change through a better understanding of the movements. To learn more visit act-america.larc.nasa.gov.
How NASA Langley researchers are taking climate tests to new heights on Coast Live
