Virginia Beach man sentenced after admitting to having sex with his dog

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A man that admitted to having sex with his dog in May of 2018 has been sentenced.

Probation and Parole Officers and a detective were questioning Martin Carey last week when he told them he'd had sex multiple times with his Bull Mastiff since September, the search warrant says.

Carey is on probation following a conviction in an indecent liberties case. He was arrested in January 2017 and pleaded guilty in September, according to court records.

Animal control officers seized the dog, along with three cats from his home, court documents say. A court hearing next week will determine what happens to the pets.

In October 2019, Carey was sentenced to five years with one year and six months suspended, leaving 3 years and 6 months to serve. He is also serving four years and six months for a violation of probation, so he has a total of eight years to serve.

He may not have ownership or possession of a companion animal or agricultural animal, and has a period of five years from the date of release that allows animal control to inspect his residence for the presence of animals.

He’s to have no unsupervised contact with animals or children, and must have good behavior while incarcerated and for three years thereafter.