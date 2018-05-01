Pet tips and tricks form the “Wizard of Paws” on Coast Live

Posted 4:50 pm, May 1, 2018, by , Updated at 04:55PM, May 1, 2018
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - For National Pet Month, we have the author of PAMPERED PETS ON BUDGET, Kristen Levine, the "Wizard of Paws" with some great ideas from her popular Pet Living blog.